Living with Lymphedema – New resource now available

Michelle Arnhalt

March is Lymphedema Awareness Month, an opportunity to learn more about this condition that affects millions of Americans and what can be done to help people improve their quality of life.

What is lymphedema?Lymphedema is a stagnation of lymph fluid which results in swelling in a portion of the body. It is associated with a malfunction or obstruction of the lymphatic vessels or lymph nodes. The condition most commonly affects the arms and legs, but can also happen in the chest, abdomen, neck or other areas.



Michelle Arnhalt is an OTR/L at Benedictine Living Community in Wahpeton.

