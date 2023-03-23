Living with Lymphedema – New resource now available

March is Lymphedema Awareness Month, an opportunity to learn more about this condition that affects millions of Americans and what can be done to help people improve their quality of life.
What is lymphedema?Lymphedema is a stagnation of lymph fluid which results in swelling in a portion of the body. It is associated with a malfunction or obstruction of the lymphatic vessels or lymph nodes. The condition most commonly affects the arms and legs, but can also happen in the chest, abdomen, neck or other areas.
What are the types and causes of lymphedema?
Lymphedema can be classified as either primary or secondary. Primary lymphedema results from a congenital abnormality of the lymphatic system. Secondary lymphedema results from obstruction or damage to the lymph nodes, which blocks the drainage of lymph fluid. This can be associated with infection, inflammation, cancer, radiation, surgery or traumatic injury. Lymphedema caused by cancer treatment may not occur until months or years after treatment.
Why treat lymphedema?
The lymphatic system plays an important role in our bodies, removing impurities including bacteria and proteins from the circulatory system, and producing cells of the immune system that are vital in fighting bacteria and viruses and keeping us healthy. A patient who has surgery or a tumor that disrupts the lymphatics may end up with lymphedema, which can range from relatively mild to severe.
Lymphedema can be painful and unsightly, and significantly affect comfort, appearance and quality of life. It can impact the ability to move the affected limb, increase the risk of skin infection and sepsis, and lead to skin changes and breakdown.
What are the symptoms?
Symptoms of lymphedema may develop slowly over time or occur suddenly. These include:
• Swelling of the arms or legs
• Uncomfortable heaviness or fullness
• Tightness of skin when wearing clothes or jewelry
• Burning or itching sensation, and
• Noticeable thickening of the skin
Early signs may happen before you can see any swelling, such as:
• Difficulty seeing or feeling veins and tendons in your hands or feet
• Skin redness
• Arm or leg appearing to be of slightly different size
• Joints feeling tight and inflexible
• Puffiness of the skin
What are treatment options?
The good news is there are a variety of treatment options available for lymphedema, including manual massage of the area to help promote lymph drainage, use of compression bandages and garments, exercise, therapy, elevation, and good skin care. Maintaining ideal weight and proper nutrition can also help.
For more information, in Wahpeton, call Michelle at 701-671-4478 or visit www.benedictinewahpeton.org. For Benedictine Home Health, call 701-671-4477.
Michelle Arnhaltis an OTR/L at Benedictine Living Community in Wahpeton.
