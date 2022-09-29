Local resources here to help with Medicare

Angie Conzemius

Whether you are retired or still working, Medicare will likely become a part of your life after you turn 65 (or in some cases, before the age of 65). In the United States today, most health plans pay secondary to Medicare. So if you are currently covered by a retiree health plan, an individual policy, or a small employer group plan, you must enroll in Medicare when you turn 65. There may be a penalty for not signing up for Medicare right away. You can postpone enrolling in Medicare if you (or your spouse) continue to work and are covered by a group health plan that has at least 20 employees.

During the three months before you turn 65, you should contact the Social Security Office (the gatekeeper to Medicare) to sign-up for Medicare. After receiving your Medicare card, your next step is to contact an insurance agent if you wish to obtain a Medicare supplement or Medicare Advantage Plan. Typically, Medicare pays about 80% of approved medical charges (after deductibles are met), the supplement would help you with the remaining 20%. The next step is to obtain a Medicare D plan for your prescription medications – this is something I can help you with, your pharmacy may be able to assist you, or you can call Medicare directly. Even if you do not take any prescription medications right now, it’s still important to sign-up for a Medicare D plan to avoid penalties.



Tags

Load comments