Everyone who follows eye disease has heard of macular degeneration. But many have never heard of a more rare condition called macular hole. New eye scanning technologies have made identifying this condition easier and treatment options have advanced over time.
Macular holes start in a different layer of the tissues than macular degeneration. The vitreous, or clear jelly that fills the inside of the eye, is attached to the center of the retina or the macula. As the vitreous shrinks over time, it can tug on the retinal tissue. If this sticky bond doesn’t give in it will pull up that piece of the retina and cause damage that eventually leads to a hole.
This problem happens to perhaps 3 people in 1,000, however, it can be associated with a macular pucker which is much more common. A “pucker” is a thickening of the layer that touches the vitreous and may precede a macular hole.
If it is determined a hole is developing in the eye, a procedure called a vitrectomy may be performed by a retinal specialist to halt the process. With this procedure, the back part of the vitreous humor is removed and replaced with an inert fluid.
