All smokers, including those who use electronic nicotine delivery systems or vaping devices, are encouraged to make the Great American Smokeout on Thursday, November 18 their quit date. Quitting tobacco is the single most important thing you can do to improve your health.
Smoking or vaping increases the user’s chances of contracting respiratory diseases like COVID-19 and Influenza (flu), as well as developing many other smoking-related illnesses and can even lead to death. A thousand North Dakotans die every year from tobacco use.
According to the most recent Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System data, North Dakota’s smoking rate, at 17.4 percent, is higher than the current national average of 15.5 percent. North Dakotans are invited to join thousands of others across the country who are planning to quit as a part of the American Cancer Society’s annual Great American Smokeout. NDQuits and local public health units provide a wealth of resources to help tobacco and nicotine users quit.
Richland County Health Department recognizes the most effective way to quit tobacco use is to make a quit plan. Our office assists those wanting to quit tobacco and nicotine by providing educational materials, in-person tobacco cessation services as well as resources. In addition, the statewide tobacco cessation program, NDQuits, offers free support and coaching.
A quit plan may include setting a quit date, listing reasons to quit, identifying smoking triggers, and building a strong support system.
“There are many resources to help you quit, and the Great American Smokeout is a great time to start using those options,” Richland County Health Department Community Prevention Coordinator and Tobacco Treatment Specialist Ariel Johnson said. “Richland County Health Department can help you make a plan and stick to it with the help of tobacco cessation products and support free of cost.”
Tobacco users can get help or by calling Richland County Health Department or enrolling in the statewide program by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669). TDD users can call toll-free at 1-800-842-4681. Enrollment in NDQuits is also possible online at www.ndquits.health.nd.gov.
To learn about tobacco prevention and cessation efforts in our community, contact Richland County Health Department at 701-642-7735.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.