October was Breast Cancer Awareness Month. I, an RN, BSN encourage women to get screened. If you haven’t scheduled your mammogram yet, please do so!
You may not have symptoms in the early stages of breast cancer, so screenings are an important part of taking charge of your health. It’s also very important to know your risk factors along with how often you should get screened. Risk factors include being older than 50, having a family or personal history of breast cancer, taking certain hormones for hormone replacement therapy and having dense breast tissue.
Dense breast tissue refers to the appearance of breast tissue on a mammogram. Breasts are made up of milk glands and milk ducts (glandular tissue), fibrous and fatty tissue. When viewed on a mammogram, women with dense breasts have a lot of glandular or fibrous tissue and not much fat. Having dense breasts is common and is not abnormal.
Dense breast tissue slightly increases your risk of getting breast cancer. It also makes it more difficult for doctors to see cancer on mammograms. This is because dense breast tissue can hide the masses or tumors.
You don’t need to wonder anymore if you have dense breast tissue. Breast density is determined by the radiologist who reads your mammogram. If you have dense breasts, you should receive notification from the radiologist.
If you are notified that you have dense breast tissue, be reassured it is NOT abnormal and actually is quite common. You should also consider discussing with your healthcare provider any questions you may have. Together you can decide if any additional tests are right for you based on your overall risk for breast cancer.
Additional tests include 3-D mammogram, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), breast ultrasound or breast specific gamma imaging. Some insurance plans may not cover these tests. Please check with your health insurance company to see what is covered.
If you have dense breasts, you should still get a mammogram. Whether you have dense breasts or almost entirely fatty breasts, it is important to get regular mammograms. Talk to your health care provider about when you should start being screened and how often.
Usually women don’t look forward to getting their mammograms. Make the day a fun, girl’s day. Schedule your mammogram with your best friend or sister, go to lunch afterwards and enjoy each other’s company.
For women who are concerned about the cost of breast and cervical cancer screenings, Women’s Way (www.ndhealth.gov/womensway) may be able to pay for those screenings.
Please call me at 701-642-7735 to learn more about Women’s Way through the Richland County Health Department, check out our website at www.richlandcountyhealth.org. You can also follow us on our Facebook page at www.facebook/richlandcountypublichealth. Women’s Way is a great option for ND women who qualify. Please schedule your mammogram today!
