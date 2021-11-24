Bringing care into your home can be a difficult decision. Most of the time when we meet people for the first time they are concerned that if we start coming into their home we are looking for reasons they cannot stay in their home. This could not be further from the truth.
Home health staff desire to assist people in finding the areas they need help with and assist them to find the services that allow them to keep living in their own home for as long as they can. Each individual has their own unique needs. Some people require more assistance to stay in their home than others.
Nurses work with your physician to come up with a plan of care that meets your needs. At times referrals are made for physical therapy or occupational therapy, meals on wheels or homemaking services to assist with cleaning and grocery shopping. A Registered Nurse can assist you with medication set-up and managing your chronic health conditions. Home health aides can assist with showering/bathing and personal cares.
A variety of payer sources cover home health care. Private pay home health services are a great option for patients who need some assistance to manage their care but want to continue to be active and leave their home as they desire. When you pay privately for services you do not have to be homebound. Medical Assistance and the Veterans Affairs (VA) are additional insurances that can be billed for home health services if you qualify. Medicare is the only payer source that requires you to be homebound.
We are fortunate to have three home care agencies’ in our immediate area. We all work well together to make sure that a patient gets the right care from the right agency.
Michelle Boelke, BSN, RN,is a health services professional with Richland County Health Dept.
Michelle Boelke, BSN, RN, is a health services professional with Richland County Health Dept.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.