Massage benefits are many

Massage therapy is the manipulation of the body’s soft tissue – muscle, connective tissue, tendons, ligaments, and skin. Performed by a licensed massage therapist, massage therapy uses different pressures, movements and techniques to manipulate soft tissues.
The many benefits of massage include release of stress and tension, heal injuries, provide relief from symptoms and support overall wellness. Studies have shown that massage is most beneficial when performed regularly such as on a monthly basis.
Swedish massage, or classic massage, is one of the most commonly offered massage techniques. It aims to promote relaxation by releasing overall muscle tension. Other forms of massage include deep tissue, trigger point therapy, sports massage, hot stone, and pregnancy massage. These different modalities allow the therapist to use a wider range of techniques on specific muscle groups with the goal of relief, recovery and pain management.
Not sure what type of massage is right for you? There is no need to zero in on a specific modality before booking an appointment. In fact, a good massage therapist will often mix different techniques to help address your specific concern.
If you have any questions about massage therapy and whether it may be beneficial to you, give OSPTI a call and we’d be more than happy to answer them for you. Our licensed massage therapist is available for appointments on Mondays and Fridays in our Breckenridge office (218-641-7725) and on Tuesdays in our Hankinson office (701-242-7323).