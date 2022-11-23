Massage benefits are many

Walker Illies

Massage therapy is the manipulation of the body’s soft tissue – muscle, connective tissue, tendons, ligaments, and skin. Performed by a licensed massage therapist, massage therapy uses different pressures, movements and techniques to manipulate soft tissues.

The many benefits of massage include release of stress and tension, heal injuries, provide relief from symptoms and support overall wellness. Studies have shown that massage is most beneficial when performed regularly such as on a monthly basis.



Walker Illies, LMT, is with OSPTI.

