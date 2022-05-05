May is Better Speech and Hearing Month: How to be social again

With summer quickly approaching, it’s a great time to think about all the social events we enjoy during the warmer months. Grilling, baseball games, golfing, outdoor walks, lawn-chair sitting and swimming are all favorite summer pastimes.
For Better Speech and Hearing Month, it’s important to highlight the health benefits of social interaction and communication.
Social interaction helps children:
• Develop language skills
• Use imagination and creativity
• Learn social skills
• Navigate emotions
Social interaction benefits for adults include:
• May lighten your mood and make you feel happier
• Good for your brain health
• Promotes a sense of belonging and purpose
Take full advantage of the coming months by making an effort to be more social this summer. Some tips for being social are to:
• Limit screen time — schedule breaks from screen time and allow screen time to also be a social activity.
• Take a short, 15-minute walk or enjoy coffee time with a friend or neighbor.
• Play a board game, card game or engage in pretend play with a little one.
• Variety in your relationships — consider expanding outside of your “circle.” Schedule time with work friends, school friends or maybe the friends you don’t see quite as often.
Jackie Bell is a speech-language pathologist at Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic.
