As part of an ongoing effort to prevent drug overdose deaths, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is making it easier to get the potentially life-saving medication naloxone to people who need it when they need it by launching a digital map of where it can be found in their communities.
People can simply access the Naloxone Finder map online, type in a zip code or address, filter by distance, and the map will display pharmacies, naloxone access points, and syringe service programs that typically have naloxone in the area chosen. The Naloxone Finder tool provides contact information, address, and other guidance so one can confirm with the sites whether it currently has naloxone available.
“For years we have prioritized increasing access, training, and awareness of naloxone in the state, and this new tool is an exciting step forward,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said. “Using this tool can simplify the process of accessing naloxone and in turn, save lives. We want everyone to remember that – if needed – they can be the one to provide rescue steps before 911 in an overdose emergency.”
Naloxone, also known as Narcan®, is a potentially lifesaving drug that can reverse an opioid overdose. Since the map’s launch in December, more than 4,600 visitors have accessed it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.