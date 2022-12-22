Medicare Part D coverage of immunizations effective Jan. 1, 2023

The Varicella Zoster virus is commonly called Chickenpox, but did you know it is the same virus that causes Shingles?
People who have had a history of Chickenpox when they were younger have a chance to get Shingles later in life. After having Chickenpox, the virus goes dormant and can be reactivated into Shingles. Shingles is a blistered rash lasting 7-10 days before the blisters are scabbed over and fully clear in 2-4 weeks.
The blistered rash can become painful for most people, where some can develop long term nerve pain. Typically, the rash is a single strip on either the side of the body or face. If a person gets Shingles on the face, it can affect the eye and may cause vision loss. Shingles can happen more than once in your lifetime.
The best way to prevent Shingles and complications of the disease is by vaccinating against Shingles. There is only one Shingles vaccine in the U.S. today, Shingrix. Shingrix is a two-shot series that is spaced out 2-6 months. People over the age of 50 years of age or 19 years and older who have a weakened immune system related to a disease or therapy are eligible to receive Shingrix. Research has shown Shingrix develops strong protection, up to 90%, in healthy people over the age of 50 and can continue to stay strong for at least the first 7 years after the vaccination.
If a person has a weakened immune system Shingrix is shown to have 68-91% protection depending on the condition of the weakened immune system. There was an older Shingles vaccine in the U.S called Zostavax but is no longer available. If you were vaccinated with Zostavax before, you are eligible for the Shingrix vaccine to get the best protection against Shingles.
The question is always, “how much does Shingrix cost”? It has been dependent on your Medicare Part D coverage (medication part of Medicare) or your private insurance. Most private insurances pay for Shingrix if you are under the age of 65. For Medicare recipients 65 years and older, it will be a part of your Medicare Part D deductible. Depending on your Part D coverage, cost, amount of medications, and time of year, this can either be a little or large expense. For some, this can become difficult to pay if you are expecting Medicare to fully cover the vaccine. EFFECTIVE JAN. 1, 2023, people with Medicare Part D will not pay out of pocket for vaccines recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), including Shingrix. To receive your Shingrix vaccine call Richland County Health Department at 701-642-7735 to set up an appointment.
Andrew Wildeman, BAN, RN, is with Richland County Health Department.