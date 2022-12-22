Medicare Part D coverage of immunizations effective Jan. 1, 2023

Andrew Wildeman

The Varicella Zoster virus is commonly called Chickenpox, but did you know it is the same virus that causes Shingles?

People who have had a history of Chickenpox when they were younger have a chance to get Shingles later in life. After having Chickenpox, the virus goes dormant and can be reactivated into Shingles. Shingles is a blistered rash lasting 7-10 days before the blisters are scabbed over and fully clear in 2-4 weeks.



Andrew Wildeman, BAN, RN, is with Richland County Health Department.

