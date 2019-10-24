A novel approach for treating eye allergies is being studied. Many eye conditions, including allergies, require using eye drops to help treat the condition.
The new treatment involves placing an absorbable plug into the drain of the eye. The plug slowly dissolves and delivers medication to help the allergy over a four week period. It promises to be a good treatment option for those with moderate to severe eye allergies who are experiencing a flare-up. Long term therapy with eye drops, oral medication, allergen avoidance or removal would then likely be more effective.
This new insert is also being considered for treating patients for inflammation after cataract surgery as well as for dry eye disease. It is now being studied in phase 3 clinical trials and has shown promising results – good effectiveness with minimal side effects. And because patients could be treated without having to remember drops, it will help to ensure the treatment is being consistently applied without the problems eye drops often include.
