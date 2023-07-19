Depression amongst the elderly community is a subject that is often not talked about. It could not be talked about for various reasons such as the stigma behind depression, the loved one not wanting to feel like a burden on their family, the loved one unaware of what depression is, or the population of the elderly now grew up in an era where you didn’t talk about mental health.

However, depression is very common when it comes to our elderly community. In fact, the three most common causes of depression in the elderly are: poor physical health, social isolation, and loss (Healtdirect, 2021).



AMANDA BEHM is Social Services Designee at Benedictine Living Community Wahpeton.

