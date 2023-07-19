Depression amongst the elderly community is a subject that is often not talked about. It could not be talked about for various reasons such as the stigma behind depression, the loved one not wanting to feel like a burden on their family, the loved one unaware of what depression is, or the population of the elderly now grew up in an era where you didn’t talk about mental health.
However, depression is very common when it comes to our elderly community. In fact, the three most common causes of depression in the elderly are: poor physical health, social isolation, and loss (Healtdirect, 2021).
Poor physical health
As we age, we develop health problems. Health problems can significantly affect someone’s mood and physical health. When a loved one becomes admitted into a nursing facility due to poor physical health, nursing facilities are able to offer resources to help with poor physical health! Nursing homes have providers come in house, nursing staff 24/7, and physical and occupational therapies to help your loved one!
Social isolation
Social isolation can play a huge factor in depression with the elderly community. If your loved one suffers from poor physical health, they may suffer from social isolation because they are unable to attend the daily activities they used to do. Holidays can become harder for them to attend. However, in a nursing facility, residents are highly encouraged to attend activities in house to help with social isolation. Nursing facilities encourage families to attend holidays at their facility with their loved one. Some nursing facilities even offer meals to families who attend holidays!
Loss
Unfortunately as we age, we lose the people and the things we love. Losing the people you love and the things you love, can tremendously affect someone. Grieving can be so difficult and detrimental to someone’s mental health. In a nursing home, services are offered to anyone and everyone such as social services, a spiritual coordinator, wellness, providers and nursing are available! Providers, social services, and nursing can also help with counseling referrals. Your loved one’s team will ensure they’re mental health is their top priority during that difficult time!
So what can we do to help our geriatric community? Spread awareness, talk to your loved ones about mental health, looking for signs of depression in your loved one, keep them busy! Keeping your loved one busy, keeps their mind busy! Enjoy those good days you have with them by taking them out for a cup of coffee, and stay active in their life! It’s so important to visit them frequently, highly encourage them to attend the activities offered by the facility, and bring them in the things they love, including grandchildren and great grandchildren!
If you feel that your loved one is suffering from a mental illness, start by talking to them and their care team to ensure they are getting the resources they need!
AMANDA BEHM is Social Services Designee at Benedictine Living Community Wahpeton.