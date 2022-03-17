It’s OK to not be OK. Reducing stigma related to mental health and suicide should be on the forefront of our minds.
According to the CDC, more than 50 percent of people will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lives and 1 in 5 Americans will experience a mental illness in a given year. With statistics like this, mental and physical health should be treated as equally important. In addition, mental illness like depression, can increase your risk for physical conditions such as diabetes, stroke and heart disease.
Hoping mental health problems will go away on their own can lead to worsening of symptoms. Having a mental health disorder is not something to be ashamed of- it is something that needs to be treated by a medical professional.
In North Dakota, suicide rates are consistently greater than the national average. In 2019, there were a total of 136 deaths related to suicide in North Dakota. This is 1 person every 64 hours. Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death for ages 10-34. Some warning signs of suicide include: talking about wanting to die or kill oneself, looking for a way to kill oneself, feeling hopeless or having no purpose, feeling trapped or having unbearable pain, talking about being a burden, increased use of alcohol and/or drugs or acting anxious, agitated or reckless. If you have a family member, friend, co- worker or acquaintance who is displaying these signs reach out to them. It’s OK to ask, are you OK? You will never regret asking if you are able to help.
The following are 24-hour helplines for you or your loved one to obtain assistance. Help is just a phone call away:
FirstLink 211 Helpline: Dial 2-1-1 or 701-235-SEEK (7335)
FirstLink Suicide Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
Let us take action to help and reduce stigma for those who are battling mental health conditions.
Miranda Andel RN, BSN, is a Public Health Nurse with Richland County Health Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.