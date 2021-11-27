Minnesotans looking for ways to have productive — rather than divisive — holiday gathering discussions over COVID-19 vaccines can find helpful conversation tips in their Thanksgiving Day newspapers this week.
MDH is launching a website – COVID-19 vaccine conversations – where Minnesotans can find the discussion tips.
“As Minnesotans get ready to gather with family and friends this holiday season, don’t shy away from talking about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine. Your perspective and positive example might be what helps a reluctant family member or friend roll up their sleeves and get their shot,” Governor Tim Walz said. “By having real conversations with the people who matter the most to you, you can help someone decide to get a life-saving COVID-19 vaccine this holiday season.”
Research shows that, among unvaccinated Americans, families and friends can serve as important advocates for the COVID-19 vaccine when they share their positive experience getting their shot.
“As someone who has lost a loved one to COVID-19, my holiday wish is for all Minnesotans to take this virus seriously and get vaccinated. Many of our unvaccinated family members or friends are waiting for a little nudge to decide to get their shot – and hearing from people they love might be just what it takes to convince them,” Lt. Govv. Peggy Flanagan said.
“Holiday gatherings give us the opportunity to tell our loved ones we care – and this year, that means encouraging our unvaccinated friends and family to roll up their sleeves and get their COVID-19 vaccine,” Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “We know these conversations aren’t easy. But there are simple ways to have empathetic conversations that could help more Minnesotans learn information about the COVID-19 vaccine, and ultimately decide it’s time to get their shot.”
Minnesotans can follow six simple suggestions for talking about the COVID-19 vaccine:
• Start from a place of care
• Listen to concerns with empathy
• Use open-ended questions to explore opinions
• Ask permission to share information
• Help loved ones find reasons to get vaccinated through shared values
• Help make their vaccine happen
Minnesotans looking for information about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine can learn more at About COVID-19 Vaccine. Information about vaccines for 5- to 11-year-olds is at COVID-19 Vaccine for Children and Teens and Minnesotans can find a vaccine provider near them at mn.gov/vaccine.
How Minnesotans can get their free shot:
• Use the state’s Vaccine Locator Map to find a vaccine provider near you.
• Check for vaccine appointments at Vaccines.gov, where you can search for appointments by vaccine type (e.g., Pfizer).
• Contact your primary health care provider or a local pharmacy.
• Walk in to or make an appointment at one of Minnesota’s COVID-19 Community Vaccination sites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.