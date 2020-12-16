ST. PAUL, Minn.— Minnesotans looking for health insurance coverage starting Jan. 1, 2021, have until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, to enroll in coverage through MNsure.org. The federal health insurance exchange, HealthCare.gov, ends its enrollment period today, but Minnesotans have an extra week to enroll through MNsure.
"There is still time to get 2021 health care coverage through MNsure,” said MNsure CEO Nate Clark. “Minnesotans have through Dec. 22 to sign up for comprehensive health insurance and access the financial help that makes it more affordable. But, don’t wait! Visit MNsure.org today so you can be sure you’re covered in the new year.”
Need help? MNsure's Contact Center will provide extended hours leading up to the deadline:
Saturday, Dec. 19: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22: 8 a.m. to midnight
Individuals who have lost or will lose their health insurance coverage (including employer-sponsored coverage or COBRA) may be eligible for special enrollment and can enroll outside of MNsure's annual open enrollment period. Additional information about qualifying life events and important special enrollment dates can be found here.
Please note, MNsure's open enrollment deadline does not apply to Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare recipients or members of federally recognized Indian tribes. Minnesotans who qualify for those programs can enroll at any time of the year. More information about renewing eligibility and reporting changes for Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare can be found here.
