A new type of cataract lens implant was recently approved by the FDA that promises to revolutionize surgical options.
Implants, also known as intraocular lenses, are typically selected based on measurements before surgery. These measurements are carefully taken and repeated when necessary to ensure proper vision post-surgery. Implants can be difficult to remove and removing them adds a degree of medical risk that must be outweighed by the benefit to vision to attempt such a procedure.
Mistakes such as miscalculating the power or simply implanting the wrong lens continue to be rare occurrences, but it does happen. The risk of these situations would be greatly lessened by the new Light Adjustable Lens.
This novel prosthetic device can be modified a special UV light treatment after the procedure to perfect vision. The material contains molecules called megamers that can be modified to change the shape of the implant. They allow for a large degree of vision customization in the weeks following cataract surgery.
The selection of a lens power is never perfect. The problem lies in the fact no one knows what the exact position of the lens will be after it is implanted. This lack of information can affect the power of the lens and how it focuses light when in the eye.
With the new implant, things like astigmatism can be adjusted in a very accurate way to design the final visual outcome. The holy grail of this technology would be if the same technology could be used to create multifocal vision allowing a patient to see far, near and everywhere in between after surgery. Multifocal and astigmatism implants now exist, but combining them with this new technology may bring developers closer to finding the perfect lens implant.
