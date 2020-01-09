When you’re running late and sprain your ankle. When you wake up for your big meeting with a sore throat.
Illness and injury often happen at the least convenient times, but there’s no need to waste your day feeling crummy. Sanford Wahpeton Clinic is excited to announce walk in clinic hours from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. starting Jan. 6.
Walk in. With locations across the state, and now right here in Wahpeton, you are never far away from expert care in a walk-in clinic. This option is perfect for any acute illness or injury including:
• Fevers and head colds
• Urinary tract infection
• Dizziness
• Earaches
• Sore throat
• Cuts
• Minor burns
• Minor broken bones
• Back pain
• Chest colds
• Minor asthma attacks
• Nausea and vomiting
• Strains and sprains
• Diarrhea
• Rashes
No appointment is needed to receive care from a health care provider. This allows you the convenience of stopping by at your convenience.
Call in. If you’d rather have a set time with your primary care provider, you can also call ahead and make a same day appointment. You can schedule by calling 701-642-7000.
Log in. If you’d rather stick to the convenience of your phone or computer, Sanford also includes log in options. Through My Sanford Chart, you are able to schedule an appointment online with your provider when it works best for you and your family.
But if you don’t feel like leaving the house or you can’t leave work, there are two other ways to be seen by a provider. An e-visit is made through My Sanford Chart for non-urgent conditions like pink eye, coughs or back pain. You’ll complete a questionnaire assessing your symptoms and then simply wait for a timely response from a physician. This could be a recommended treatment, a prescription or a request to come in to the clinic.
There is also the option of a video visit. This allows you to video chat with a health care provider. Just use your laptop, tablet or smartphone to have an online consultation for non-urgent conditions like colds and flu.
All of these options are here to help you get the care you need and get back to feeling like you.
