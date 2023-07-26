Making a recommendation to a friend about something you know your friend will like is one thing, but to make a recommendation to everyone comes from a deeper conviction.
I believe everyone would benefit from watching the Netflix TV show and YouTube show and podcast “MeatEater.” It could also potentially be part of the solution to one of our country’s problems. The man behind it all, Steve Rinella, became exceptionally successful as an author, Netflix TV star, YouTuber-podcaster, expert hunter and expert fisherman.
Steve Rinella and I grew up 50 miles from each other in West Michigan, and we both attended Grand Valley State University in Michigan. He spent part of his college years at a couple of other colleges as well. We’re both from hunting families, however, his family seems significantly more involved in hunting, and his home was close to a large tract of good hunting land.
While I went to medical school, he obtained a degree in writing and developed his writing expertise. His life story, from childhood up until his life as an author, prior to Netflix fame, is eloquently portrayed in his autobiography “Meat Eater, Adventures from the Life of an American Hunter.” One of the other books he authored is “American Buffalo, In Search of a Lost Icon.” It has the following description: “Steve Rinella won a lottery permit to hunt for a wild buffalo, or American bison, in the Alaskan wilderness. Despite the odds — there’s only a 2% chance of drawing the permit, and fewer than 20% of those hunters are successful— Rinella managed to kill a buffalo on a snow-covered mountainside and then raft the meat back to civilization while being trailed by grizzly bears and suffering from hypothermia.”
In “American Buffalo,” Steve Rinella discusses the entire history of buffalo in this country, which is even more interesting to me now, living in North Dakota, than it would have been had I read it while living in Michigan.
Being a physician in North Dakota has given me an appreciation of the outdoors that I didn’t quite have in Michigan. The vastness of the land and the opportunities for the spot and stalk style of hunting are remarkable. I transitioned from a standard family medicine physician practice to become a hospitalist in 2013, the same year I started watching “MeatEater.” The hospitalist schedule, with 12-hour shifts but with additional days off, allows for more days to be able to do outdoor activities, such as hunting, fishing, or dirt bike riding.
In the aforementioned book, “Meat Eater, Adventures from the life of an American Hunter,” Steve describes how hunting is “intimately connected with our humanity, and is one of the most respectful and exhilarating things a meat eater can do.” Respectful hunting is what sets the MeatEater crew apart from some of the others. I find the “MeatEater” show to be unique as a hunting show; it’s classy and polished. They focus on the people and the environment as much as the harvesting of animals, and end each episode with an educational, healthy cooking segment.
In order to be able to do what they do on “MeatEater,” a person needs to learn technical skills and acquire the appropriate knowledge, including knowledge of applicable laws and regulations in each of the regions to which they travel on the show. It’s fortunate that the entire “MeatEater” crew has the talent necessary to bring the experiences of hunting and fishing to anyone, including those who haven’t had any exposure to it.
Steve Rinella’s talent encompasses a broad range of hunting and fishing skills, as well as exceptional writing and speaking skills. Therefore, the audience benefits by absorbing the entire, insightful experience; from preparatory tasks beforehand, to the hunting and fishing experiences, and finally, to the skillful cooking of the meat. Viewing the show is a valuable first step for the beginner, and an enriching experience for the seasoned hunter. The podcast is on its 461st episode, and is now in video format on YouTube. His podcast guests have included wildlife experts, environmental historians, ecologists, biologists, archeologists, authors and other interesting and influential figures.
Widespread attention has been drawn to an issue facing our country’s boys and men. In a July 10, 2023, Washington Post article, titled “Men are Lost,” the writer discusses how men are falling behind women in almost every metric. Men are faring less well, on average, than women in college degrees, job performance, life satisfaction in some measures, and in opioid misuse and overdoses.
A part of the solution to this problem could exist within the MeatEater enterprise, since the ideas of identity and purpose are integral to MeatEater. As Steve wrote, hunting is “to do what millions of years’ worth of evolution built us to do. And in the act of doing it, you experience the unconfused purity of being a human predator.”
Having a strong sense of identity and finding purpose in activities such as hunting and fishing could benefit America’s boys and men by inspiring them to succeed in all aspects of their lives. And women, even though they’re already achieving success in the workplace, etc., would also benefit from a boosted sense of identity and purpose. Since it isn’t possible to write a prescription for “MeatEater” for everyone, I’ll settle for highly recommending it to everyone.