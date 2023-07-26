Making a recommendation to a friend about something you know your friend will like is one thing, but to make a recommendation to everyone comes from a deeper conviction.

I believe everyone would benefit from watching the Netflix TV show and YouTube show and podcast “MeatEater.” It could also potentially be part of the solution to one of our country’s problems. The man behind it all, Steve Rinella, became exceptionally successful as an author, Netflix TV star, YouTuber-podcaster, expert hunter and expert fisherman.



DR. MICHELLE TEPASTTE is a physician practicing in North Dakota.

