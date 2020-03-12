The next time you hear someone – likely a politician or spokesperson for a medical special interest group – argue that America’s health insurance arrangements are fine because they offer lots of choice for patients, don’t take them seriously.
What choice are they talking about? Almost anyone navigating the health system over the last decade knows that insurers have limited where they can go for care and whom they can see.
The concept of limiting patients’ choice of doctors, hospitals, and other medical services like radiology practices or speech therapy began a few decades back with HMOs. The health management organizations argued that, to assure quality, they were allowing their insured patients to see only the best providers.
The theory sounded good, but in practice the health providers squawked, and networks gradually became more inclusive. That changed again as costs continued to rise and insurers started to choose only doctors who accepted their fee schedules.
Things got kind of muddy for patients because they didn’t know for sure whether a doctor was in the network because they charged low prices or because they offered superior care.
The way networks operate has gotten even more opaque and manipulated, according to new research from Penn State assistant professor of public policy Simon Haeder and his colleagues. Their research tells us more about how insurance carriers are limiting patient choice.
For example, diabetics need to see endocrinologists periodically to help manage their disease, but if the insurer constructs a network with no or few endocrinologists, patients may be forced to seek care elsewhere or pay out of pocket. Such a strategy, says Haeder, allows an insurer “to offload costs” they don’t want to pay.
It’s even harder to find doctors in fields where there are fewer providers such as cardiac surgeons, podiatrists, and in some cases obstetricians and gynecologists.
Haeder and colleagues also found that the problems with network adequacy also applied to coverage offered through Medicare Advantage (MA) plans. Sales presentations for MA plans often omit the fact they restrict choice through narrow networks.
Knowing which providers are in a network is important. So is understanding the games insurers play to do what insurers always do: limit their risk of paying out money for sick people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.