Many contact lens wearers who are eager to reduce their dependence on glasses have struggled to find lenses due to their prescriptions. While contacts have been able to correct for astigmatism and reading vision, few have been able to accomplish both.
A new lens by Bausch and Lomb is accomplishing this feat with modern, breathable materials and designs. It is a monthly disposable and is priced competitively. Many of the previous offerings promising to accomplish this same vision correction are made from old materials made by small companies that are not as disposable. These older lenses are designed to be replaced yearly or quarterly and the wearer usually experiences discomfort and complications after one month of daily wear with the same lens.
The new lens is based on proven multifocal and astigmatism lens designs developed by Bausch and Lomb. The material is moist and promises a full day of comfort. They can be disinfected with traditional lens solutions.
The company states the lens is to be worn on a daily wear basis and does not recommend sleeping with the lenses on. A visit to your eye doctor is necessary to fit the lens. The process may take more than one visit to tweak the many variables at play.
Eye doctors are encouraged by this new lens and hope it can help many patients who would like to explore contact options.
