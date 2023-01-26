New year, new goals
Shawn Roberts 

Looking through information that is available it is easy to determine some of the top reasons why a New Year’s Resolution doesn’t work: Here are some of the top things that a program could be lacking and why working with a personal trainer and in a group can help you succeed!

Accountability: not just is the personal trainer going to note if you are not attending, so do the classmates, many times it is the motivation from the personal trainer and the class social aspect that keep people attending



Shawn Roberts, PT, and Natalie Smith, Personal Trainer, are with OSPTI.

