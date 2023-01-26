New year, new goals

Looking through information that is available it is easy to determine some of the top reasons why a New Year’s Resolution doesn’t work: Here are some of the top things that a program could be lacking and why working with a personal trainer and in a group can help you succeed!
Accountability: not just is the personal trainer going to note if you are not attending, so do the classmates, many times it is the motivation from the personal trainer and the class social aspect that keep people attending
There is no tracking or review: It is beneficial to a program that there is a designated start and end date, and if there is a pre and post weigh in, body fat composition, and weekly checks to help notice the progress. Many times, one may gain a few pounds initially if they are adding muscle but will notice the improvement in the inches and how that is going down, as well as their energy going up.
Lack of planning: Working with a personal training the exercise programs are already set up and well-rounded to hit several muscle groups and give a variety to the routine to avoid becoming bored or not seeing the results as fast. You also have someone watching your form to prevent injury and the education you gain will help you carry out more activity safely on your own after the end date of the resolution or program.
Let’s get you and keep you moving in 2023!
Shawn Roberts, PT, andNatalie Smith, Personal Trainer, are with OSPTI.
