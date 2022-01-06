The percentage of people who make New Year’s resolutions each year can range from 27-60 percent. The most common resolutions are related to changes in body and health. Unfortunately, many give up on their resolutions before the calendar flips from January to February. There are a variety of reasons for this.
Here are a few tips for setting and achieving your goals for 2022 — and beyond:
• Set resolutions from a place of love rather than hate in relation to yourself. Instead of setting a goal of losing 50 pounds, set a goal to eat healthier, exercise more or sleep eight hours per night. Then, break these goals down into smaller, more easily achievable goals.
• Be patient and forgive yourself should you “fail.”
• Engage the help of others who can support and encourage you, keeping you accountable.
• Reward yourself for achievements.
It is much easier to keep up with car maintenance than it is to repair the car after it breaks down. Your body is the same. It is easier to prevent disease than cure it. So take care of yourself mentally, physically and spiritually. Being healthy, being fit and being strong don’t have a “look.” You can still love and embrace your body while working toward a healthier version of yourself.
And, if you want to achieve your goals, start now. Start nervous. Start tired. Start afraid. Start wherever you are. Just do a little bit better than yesterday. And, if you need help, your health care providers are here for you.
The Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic provides a variety of care options convenient for you. Visit EssentiaHealth.org to learn more about E-visits and other care options — virtual and in-person — this influenza season. If you have questions about getting your influenza vaccine, please call (701) 642-2000.
Elisha Andersonis a nurse practitioner, internal medicine at Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic.
