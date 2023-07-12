BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) is hosting virtual 30-minute lunch and learn programs over the noon hour to inform individuals about services that support the health and well-being of North Dakotans as they age.

The July lunch and learn sessions begin at noon on July 13 and July 27 and feature a representative from the Social Security Administration (SSA). On July 13, North Dakotans can learn about Social Security benefits for children. SSA representative Patty Hoffman will share information about eligibility for children under a parent’s record, benefits for children with disabilities, applying to be a representative payee and reporting responsibilities.



Tags