BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) is hosting virtual 30-minute lunch and learn programs over the noon hour to inform individuals about services that support the health and well-being of North Dakotans as they age.
The July lunch and learn sessions begin at noon on July 13 and July 27 and feature a representative from the Social Security Administration (SSA). On July 13, North Dakotans can learn about Social Security benefits for children. SSA representative Patty Hoffman will share information about eligibility for children under a parent’s record, benefits for children with disabilities, applying to be a representative payee and reporting responsibilities.
Hoffman will discuss Medicare on July 27. Participants will learn who qualifies for Medicare, when and how to apply for Medicare Part A and Part B, and the Extra Help Program for the Medicare Prescription Drug Plan.
Individuals with disabilities who need accommodations to participate can contact Michele Curtis at 701-328-8679, 711 (TTY) or mimcurtis@nd.gov.
Programming is being offered together with partner agencies as part of North Dakota’s Multigenerational Plan on Aging. Led by HHS Adult and Aging Services and involving partners, this initiative aims to raise awareness of services supporting quality of life and independent living so North Dakotans can plan for how they want their needs met as they age. It also encourages partner agencies who serve older adults to learn more about other service providers, so they can collaborate and connect people to desired services and resources.
Health and Human Services provides services that help North Dakotans of all ages enhance their well-being and quality of life by supporting equitable access to the social determinants of health, which include economic stability, housing, education, food, community and behavioral and physical health. The combined agency employs about 2,400 team members who are based across the state.