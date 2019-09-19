BISMARCK (FNS) — The state of North Dakota for the first time confirmed a case of severe vaping-related lung illness Wednesday, Sept. 18, along with six probable cases under investigation amid a spate of similar ailments across the country.
The North Dakota Department of Health said in all of the reported cases, the subject had a history of using e-cigarettes, also known as “vaping.” In most of the seven cases, the person was hospitalized at one point.
As of Sept. 11, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 36 states and one U.S. territory had reported 380 confirmed and probable cases of severe respiratory illness associated with vaping products. Seven deaths have been reported from six states, the North Dakota health department said.
No one product or substance has been conclusively linked to the illnesses, state health officials said.
“As the department receives reports, we will continue to gather and analyze the data to help identify the potential cause or causes of these illnesses,” Kodi Pinks, a health department epidemiologist, said in a statement. “We are working closely with the CDC as this illness continues to be investigated.”
State health officials asked health care providers to keep an eye out for cases and said e-cigarette users who experience symptoms should call a reporting hotline at (866) 207-2880 or visit ndhealth.gov to take a confidential survey.
