Richland County WIC is making a positive difference!
For more than 40 years, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) has provided nutritious foods, offered counseling on healthy eating, promoted and supported breastfeeding, and provided health care referrals to eligible families.
In 2018, 20,000 North Dakota Women, Infants and Children were served throughout the state. Richland County alone served 455 of those participants. North Dakota WIC served over 6,500 infants this year, or about 60 percent of births.
WIC contributes to healthier families!
• WIC helps moms give birth to healthier infants and reduces mortality by connecting moms to prenatal care, promoting healthy eating through nutrition education and counseling while providing healthy foods tailored to meet their needs.
• WIC promotes breastfeeding as the optimal infant feeding choice and supports mothers to reach their personal breastfeeding goal.
• WIC provides foods tailored to meet the nutrient needs of moms and their children during pregnancy, infancy and childhood. WIC helps families purchase healthy food, such as whole grains, dairy, peanut butter, beans, fruits and vegetables.
• WIC improves children’s educational potential by supporting sound nutrition during critical periods of cognitive development.
WIC serves pregnant and breastfeeding women, new moms, infants and children to age 5. WIC is for all kinds of families, if you are a mother, father, foster parent or a legal guardian of a child younger than five, you may be eligible for WIC. Income guidelines apply.
