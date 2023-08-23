Richland County WIC is making a positive difference!
The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) has provided nutritious foods, offered counseling on healthy eating, promoted and supported breastfeeding, and provided health care referrals to eligible families for many years.
In 2022, 15,807 North Dakota Women, Infants and Children were served throughout the state. Richland County, North Dakota, alone served more than 300 of those participants. North Dakota WIC has served over 4,700 infants this year, which is about 50% of the infants born in North Dakota.
WIC contributes to healthier families!
WIC helps moms give birth to healthier infants and reduces mortality by connecting moms to prenatal care, promoting healthy eating through nutrition education and counseling while providing healthy foods tailored to meet their needs.
Moms on WIC are more likely to breastfeed, and 71% of ND WIC moms start out breastfeeding, helping infants stay healthy and preventing obesity later in life.
WIC provides foods tailored to meet the nutrient needs of moms and their children during pregnancy, infancy and childhood. WIC helps families purchase healthy food, such as whole grains, dairy, peanut butter, beans, fruits and vegetables.
WIC improves children’s educational potential by supporting sound nutrition during critical periods of cognitive development.
WIC serves pregnant and breastfeeding women, new moms, infants and children to age 5. WIC is for all kinds of families, if you are a mother, father, foster parent or a legal guardian of a child younger than five, you may be eligible for WIC. Income guidelines apply.