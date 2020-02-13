The North Dakota Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (NDAND) will host the 2020 Nutrition Symposium & Expo “Nourishing Health.” The Symposium will be held at the Holiday Inn in Fargo, North Dakota on March 11 and 12, 2020.
The symposium will focus on a variety of topics that encompass current nutrition and healthcare trends. The first day of the symposium will feature several “quick-fire” sessions with presentation times limited to 30 minutes. The second day of the Symposium will dive deeper into nutrition and health with various presentations, break-out sessions, and discussions. In addition, the expo will feature research poster presentations by students.
, dietetic interns, faculty, and practitioners, as well as exhibits by various companies, organizations, and NDAND sponsors.
{p class=”p1”}Visit NDAND’s website (https://www.eatrightnd.com) to register and to view additional information regarding the Symposium events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.