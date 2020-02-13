The North Dakota Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (NDAND) will host the 2020 Nutrition Symposium & Expo “Nourishing Health.” The Symposium will be held at the Holiday Inn in Fargo, North Dakota on March 11 and 12, 2020.

The symposium will focus on a variety of topics that encompass current nutrition and healthcare trends. The first day of the symposium will feature several “quick-fire” sessions with presentation times limited to 30 minutes. The second day of the Symposium will dive deeper into nutrition and health with various presentations, break-out sessions, and discussions. In addition, the expo will feature research poster presentations by students.

, dietetic interns, faculty, and practitioners, as well as exhibits by various companies, organizations, and NDAND sponsors.

{p class=”p1”}Visit NDAND’s website (https://www.eatrightnd.com) to register and to view additional information regarding the Symposium events.

Tags

Load comments