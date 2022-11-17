November offers good reminder to screen for prostate cancer

It is November and many men are celebrating No-Shave November by skipping that part of their daily routine. This annual month-long male event started in 2009 with a special purpose in mind. A group of friends decided to not shave in the month of November in honor of a friend who had passed away from cancer a couple years earlier. By not shaving, they save money on shaving expenses, such as razors and cream. The original group of friends decided they would use the money saved for a donation to a cancer-related charity.
Soon, other men joined this movement. As men allow their hair to grow “wild and free,” it also reminds them of those who may be losing their hair due to cancer-related treatments.
In honor of No-Shave November, I thought it was the perfect time to talk a little about prostate cancer. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men (besides nonmelanoma skin cancer). It is also the second-most common cause of cancer-related deaths among men. Family history is one of the biggest risk factors for prostate cancer. African-American men are also at a much higher risk of prostate cancer than other ethnicities.
As prostate cancer progresses, it can cause urinary symptoms such as increased night-time urination, difficulty getting a stream started, urinary frequency, incomplete emptying of the bladder and urinary dribbling. Other symptoms could include blood in the urine or semen and erectile dysfunction. Just because you are experiencing these symptoms does not mean that you have prostate cancer, but they are signs you should discuss with your doctor and decide if further testing is necessary.
There are also ways to screen for prostate cancer, even before you have symptoms. One is a lab test called PSA, for prostate-specific antigen. If you have prostate cancer, PSA is usually elevated in your blood. The other option is a digital rectal examination. This is where a physician examines your prostate through the rectum, feeling for any signs of prostate enlargement, asymmetry or nodularity. Neither of these tests are perfect. PSA levels can be elevated for numerous other reasons, such as benign prostate hypertrophy or prostate inflammation, which can occur from an infection or even sitting on a bumpy tractor for an extended period of time.
If the PSA is repeatedly elevated, it can lead to further testing and treatment that may have serious consequences such as urinary difficulties, infections and treatment of very slow-growing tumors, which in itself can have a lot of serious consequences. Digital rectal exams can miss a substantial portion of all prostate cancers. Because of these reasons, it is good to have a discussion with your physician before deciding to proceed with screening for prostate cancer.
If you do find out that you have prostate cancer, there are a variety of treatments available, including observation, various surgeries, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, hormone treatments and immunotherapy. You and your team of doctors will decide what treatment option, if any, is the best for you.
So, as the men around you grow their hair long this month, remind them to also talk to their physician about prostate cancer, their risk factors, symptoms and if screening would or would not be beneficial.
Dr. Kristina England is a family medicine specialist at the Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic.