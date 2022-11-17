November offers good reminder to screen for prostate cancer

Dr. Kristina England

It is November and many men are celebrating No-Shave November by skipping that part of their daily routine. This annual month-long male event started in 2009 with a special purpose in mind. A group of friends decided to not shave in the month of November in honor of a friend who had passed away from cancer a couple years earlier. By not shaving, they save money on shaving expenses, such as razors and cream. The original group of friends decided they would use the money saved for a donation to a cancer-related charity.

Soon, other men joined this movement. As men allow their hair to grow “wild and free,” it also reminds them of those who may be losing their hair due to cancer-related treatments.



Tags