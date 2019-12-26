In a time when often on-line communication is substituted with authentic connection, it is important to remember to nurture face to face connection because it is essential to your overall well being. Face to face social interaction with someone who you feel cares about you is the most effective way to calm your nervous system and relieve stress.
According to the National Institute of Health (NIH) research, interacting with another person can assist your brain in receiving a rush of helpful chemicals, such as oxytocin- a hormone that influences bonding and attachment, serotonin-a mood elevator and dopamine – a motivator and happiness increaser. Supportive family, friends, and co-workers are a vital aspect of your life. A social support network is developed when life is going well. It provides the comfort of knowing that your friends are there for you if you need them. Here are some of Mayo Clinic healthy lifestyle stress management possibilities for nurturing your social network:
• Volunteer. What you do to others, you do to yourself. Doing something that assists others has a positive effect on how you feel about yourself. The meaning and purpose you find in assisting others will develop a more expansive transformative life. Select a nonprofit or charitable organization that makes your heart sing and get involved. You will automatically mingle with others who share similar interests and values.
• Join a gym or fitness support group. Integrating physical fitness into your day is key in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The mind, body and spirit are intrinsically linked. When you improve your physical health, you’ll automatically experience greater mental and emotional well-being. You can also make friends while you exercise.
• Ask for Help. The Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress research shows that “asking for help is most often viewed as a sign of strength and good judgment.” When you ask for help, you give someone an opportunity to feel valued and useful as well as keep yourselves engaged. What matters to people is far more important than what is the matter with people. What matters to people is what encourages engagement.
• Call a friend or loved one now and arrange a time to connect. If you don’t feel that you have anyone to call, reach out to acquaintances. Many people feel just as uncomfortable about making new friends as you do, so be the one to begin the connection. Reconnect with a long-time friend, invite a coworker out for lunch, or ask a neighbor to join you in an activity you both enjoy. Try to make it a regular get-together.
• Smile and say hello to strangers you cross paths with. Making a connection is beneficial to both of you and you never know where it may lead if you are open to it!
Regardless which social networking avenue you choose, nurturing relationships is a wise investment while integrating skills such as:
• Being a good listener. Listen for what is felt as well as what is said. When you really listen, you connect more deeply to your own needs and emotions, and to those of other people. Listening also strengthens, informs, and makes it easier for others to hear when it’s your turn to speak.
• Being happy for others when they succeed and let them know by specifically telling them why you are happy for them in a face to face conversation.
• Making time for contemplation and appreciation. Think about what you are grateful for. Take time to express face-to-face how important friends and family are to you.
• Be respectful of the other person and their viewpoint. Make maintaining and strengthening the relationship a priority. If a conflict does arise, focus on the present moment, on what you can do in the here-and-now to solve the issue. Disengage and move on if necessary.
• Balance is key. The goal of building your social support network is to reduce your stress level, rather than add to it. Observe situations that seem to drain your energy. Limit as much as possible, people who are consistently negative and critical.
For more information on how to strengthen your face to-face support network go to: American Psychological Association www.apa.org/helpcenter/emotional-support ; or Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration samhsa.gov/making and keeping friends.
