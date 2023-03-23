Nutrition is the fuel for our bodies

March is National Nutrition Month. Our bodies need fuel for the future, but one size doesn’t fit all. We need to take into consideration the social, economic, and cultural factors that influence food selection.
Healthy foods make you feel better. When you eat real, nourishing foods, you gain a wealth of vitamins and minerals. It gives your skin, hair and nails an extra glow, not to mention gaining a healthy internal function. Making healthy choices could be as simple as adding an extra glass of water each day, another fruit or veggie to your plate and adding a 15-minute walk to end your day. Start simple. Look good, feel good.
When eating out, look for choices that are baked, broiled, grilled, poached, steamed, boiled, or roasted to limit extra saturated fat and salt. If you aren’t sure, ask how menu items are prepared and/or if they can be prepared a different way. When ordering food, portions can be very large. Consider splitting or sharing a meal with someone else or making two meals out of it by saving half for the next day.
Start your meal with a salad or eat your vegetables first, you will feel full sooner and ensure that you get valuable vegetable nutrients.
The old saying “you are what you eat” is true. What you eat and drink become the building blocks for all the cells in your body. Over time, your food and drink choices make a difference in your health.
It is so important to have a balanced diet and exercise plan. Move your body. Nutrition doesn’t end at what we eat. Try some new, exciting exercises, meet with a dietician to provide a detailed meal plan that makes sense for your lifestyle and goals. Many health insurance plans cover the cost of dietician services.
Five realistic ways to eat healthier this month:
• WATER: it helps in almost every aspect of wellness.
• FOOD OVER SUPPLEMENTS: Most of the good things our bodies need come from foods, not bought through supplements. Research shows that certain supplements have not yet been tested to meet safety standards.
• COLOR: Choose fruits and vegetables. “Eat the rainbow.” They will give you a healthy boost!
• SHOP THE PERIMETER: Grocery stores outside aisles ensures that you are getting healthy foods like produce, meat and dairy. Once you move inward, most, if not all, of the products contain unnecessary additives and sugar.
The benefits of eating healthy add up over time, bite by bite!
Kayla Cook, M.Ed, works at the Richland County Health Department.
