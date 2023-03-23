Nutrition is the fuel for our bodies

Kayla Cook

March is National Nutrition Month. Our bodies need fuel for the future, but one size doesn’t fit all. We need to take into consideration the social, economic, and cultural factors that influence food selection.

Healthy foods make you feel better. When you eat real, nourishing foods, you gain a wealth of vitamins and minerals. It gives your skin, hair and nails an extra glow, not to mention gaining a healthy internal function. Making healthy choices could be as simple as adding an extra glass of water each day, another fruit or veggie to your plate and adding a 15-minute walk to end your day. Start simple. Look good, feel good.



Kayla Cook, M.Ed, works at the Richland County Health Department.

