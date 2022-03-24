Occupational therapy can assist children with fine motor skills

Fine motor skills play an important role in a child’s experience and success in school. Difficulties in fine motor skills can impact all areas of the school day including writing, cutting, using utensils during meals and taking care of fasteners on clothing. If a child is struggling in these areas, they may start to dislike going school or have lower self-esteem as they compare themselves to their peers.
If a child is having difficulties with the following tasks, they may benefit from occupational therapy:
• completing a maze while staying within the lines
• writing letters on the line
• mimicking the size of letters when copying words or letters
• cutting out simple shapes on the line
• snapping pants after using the restroom or completing a zipper on their winter coat
• putting papers into a folder
• folding papers for art projects
• using their fork or spoon during meals or extremely messy while eating
• drawing simple shapes such as square, triangle, or arrows
• picking up small items such as game pieces, math manipulatives or coins
Our pediatric occupational therapists can use a variety of treatment strategies to work on fine motor difficulties including playing games and completing writing activities in various materials. One program our occupational therapists use to help with handwriting is Handwriting Without Tears, which is a child friendly handwriting program to work on formation and size of letters.
Another area that may affect school performance is self-regulation. Self-regulation is the optimal state of alertness of both the body and emotions for the activity at hand. For example, if a student is playing on the playground or in a competitive game, it is beneficial to have a higher state of alertness. However, that same state of alertness wouldn’t be appropriate in the classroom while the teacher is trying to teach a lesson. A student may be struggling with self-regulation after encountering a frustrating experience, and they aren’t able to cope or change their behaviors in a positive way to be able to sit in class and listen without disrupting others.
Here at OSPTI, our pediatric occupational therapists can help in this area of difficulty, if the child is having trouble succeeding in school and home. Our occupational therapists use the Zones of Regulation program to help students recognize their state of alertness using four different “zones,” and how to use strategies or “tools” to change from one zone to another. The child explores calming techniques, cognitive strategies, and sensory supports that they have in their “toolbox” to use as appropriate. They will also learn to read others, along with their own emotions, reactions to behaviors, events that trigger behaviors, and how and when to use the tools in their toolbox.
If you have any questions or are interested in an evaluation with pediatric occupational therapists, please call 218-641-7725.
