Occupational therapy can help improve quality of life
Michelle Arnhalt

April is Occupational Therapy Month — an opportunity to learn more about the profession that uses a holistic, whole body approach to improve an individual’s independence and quality of life.

What is occupational therapy?The goal of occupational therapists (OTs) and occupational therapy assistants (OTAs) is to assist people in doing activities they want and need to do in their everyday lives. These activities can include work, school, hobbies, social situations and household tasks.



Michelle Arnhalt, OTRL, therapy department at Benedictine Living Community in Wahpeton.

