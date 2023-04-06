Occupational therapy can help improve quality of life

April is Occupational Therapy Month — an opportunity to learn more about the profession that uses a holistic, whole body approach to improve an individual’s independence and quality of life.
What is occupational therapy?The goal of occupational therapists (OTs) and occupational therapy assistants (OTAs) is to assist people in doing activities they want and need to do in their everyday lives. These activities can include work, school, hobbies, social situations and household tasks.
Individuals who work with occupational therapy are often those who are recovering from a medical event (for example, a stroke or fall), have had an operation or have acquired a disability. An occupational therapist helps in an individual’s recovery to carry out their daily activities as safely and independently as possible, in order to improve their quality of life.
What do occupational therapists do?“Occupational therapists and occupational therapy assistants help people across the lifespan participate in the things they want and need to do through the therapeutic use of everyday activities (occupation),” according to the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA).
Occupational therapists offer skilled services to support individuals in carrying out their daily activities. These services can be in the form of assessing participation and independence of everyday tasks, modifying the environment to enhance safety, implementing adaptive equipment to increase independence, or increasing independence and safety through therapeutic activity and exercises.
Through these interventions, OTs can enrich each individual’s participation with meaningful activities to promote independence and quality of life. The services are all directed towards patient, family and therapy goals that are discussed during the initial meeting with the patient. OTs are continually assessing an individual’s progress throughout therapy sessions to identify if there are any other improvements that the patient wishes to work on.
What settings do occupational therapists work in?Common settings in which OT/OTAs work are education/academics, community, early intervention, freestanding outpatient, home health, hospital, long-term care/skilled nursing facility, mental health, and schools.
Therapy goals depend on the type of setting that therapists are located in as well as patient needs. Services in these settings may include an assessment of a client’s home or environment and adaptive equipment recommendations and education, along with family member and/or caregiver education for assisting patient in their needs.
Benefits of occupational therapy at home
Benedictine-Wahpeton offers therapy services in the comfort and convenience of an individual’s own home. Home health therapy services are often recommended upon transitioning home from the hospital or nursing home, or can be referred by your primary care provider.
OTs work alongside physical therapists, speech therapists, nurses, home health aides and social workers to provide adaptive strategies to assist patients in enhancing safety and independence of daily activities while preventing risk of further injury or decline in performance.
Maintaining independence and safety of activities of daily living (ADLs) is critical for older adults to remain in their optimal environment. OTs can assist in implementing effective strategies to allow older adults to age in place and live as independently as possible while maintaining quality of life.
When working with patients in their home, therapy goals are often focused on the independence of tasks such as eating, dressing, bathing, toileting, functional transfers (i.e. in and out of bed), sleeping, cooking, housekeeping and functional mobility.
Occupation therapists can provide the following:
• treatment for conditions such as stroke, back and neck pain, strains and sprains, hand injuries, coordination and balance problems, muscle weakness, and joint replacement surgeries
• evaluation of cognitive functions, including support for those with Alzheimer’s or memory loss
• wheelchair assessment and seat or cushion fitting
• environmental assessment and modification based on cognitive and physical needs
• adaptive equipment education and implementation for increased independence in everyday tasks
• safe and effective full body rehabilitation and strength building
Michelle Arnhalt, OTRL, therapy department at Benedictine Living Community in Wahpeton.