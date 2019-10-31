Skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) can provide medical care for a period of time whether it’d be for a short period of time or more of a permanent setting. An occupational therapist’s role in an SNF is to focus on “achieving health, well-being, and participation in life through engagement in occupation” (American Occupational Therapy Associations, 2014, p.S4). As therapists, we address and provide interventions including the resident’s self-care skills, cognition, safety awareness, environmental adaptations, compensatory techniques, and wheelchair positioning.
If a resident is in an SNF for short term rehab, such as recovering from surgery, illness, or other factors, occupational therapy can provide some of the following interventions to plan for appropriate discharge:
• Perform instrumental activities of daily living (IADLs) that focus on the resident’s discharge environment such as preparing a meal, managing medications, and completing household tasks
• Addressing functional mobility with assistive devices and how to incorporate the device with daily activities such as cooking
• Incorporating use of adaptive equipment to increase independence
• Assessing the need for home modifications prior to discharge such as shower benches, grab bars, bed rails, etc. to enhance safe performance when returning to discharge environment
• Addressing current leisure skills to determine if modifications need to be made to ensure continued participation with activities
If a resident is in a SNF for long term care, occupational therapy can provide some of the following interventions:
• Training in functional mobility which may include an ambulatory device
• Transfer training to a variety of surfaces such as bed, toilet, chair, etc.
• Safety awareness within environment and best ways to communicate/interact with resident based on cognition
• Providing compensatory techniques to maximize independence with ADLs and IADLs
• Providing appropriate techniques to caregivers and resident to increase safety, proper positioning to avoid skin breakdown, and maintaining a safe environment
• Incorporating resident in meaningful activities for engagement
Occupational therapists play an important role in an SNF whether it’s short term or long term. Through interventions, OT can enrich each resident’s participation with meaningful activities and daily activities to promote independence, quality of life, and overall fulfilment from resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.