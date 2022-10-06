October is National Apple Month
Sandy Youngquist

“An apple a day helps keep the doctor away, right? This English-language proverb first appeared in the 19th century, promoting the consumption of apples, and by extension, “if one eats healthy foods, one will remain in good health and will not need to see the doctor often.”

With apple-picking season near, there are a number of great reasons why you’ll want to fill your basket. Not only do apples taste good, they also come loaded with many health benefits. “Apples have been linked to numerous health benefits, including improved gut health and reduced risk of stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and some cancers,” says Jessica Levinson, RDN, a culinary nutrition expert in Westchester, New York.



Sandy Youngquist, CDM, CFPP, is the  Culinary Services Supervisor at  Benedictine Living Community | Wahpeton.

