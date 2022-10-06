October is National Apple Month

“An apple a day helps keep the doctor away, right? This English-language proverb first appeared in the 19th century, promoting the consumption of apples, and by extension, “if one eats healthy foods, one will remain in good health and will not need to see the doctor often.”
With apple-picking season near, there are a number of great reasons why you’ll want to fill your basket. Not only do apples taste good, they also come loaded with many health benefits. “Apples have been linked to numerous health benefits, including improved gut health and reduced risk of stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and some cancers,” says Jessica Levinson, RDN, a culinary nutrition expert in Westchester, New York.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports, a medium sized apple is a good source of fiber, containing 4.8 grams of the nutrient. Apples are also a good source of Vitamin C, providing 9.2 milligrams in addition apples contain small amounts of other vitamins and minerals.
Here’s why “an apple a day helps keep the doctor away:”
• Apples may lower high cholesterol and blood pressure. Several studies have shown, eating apples may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease which may be related to lowering ones cholesterol due to the amount of soluble fiber found in apples.
• Eating apples can aid in digestion because apples contain both soluble and insoluble fiber. Soluble fiber aides in the slowing of digestion, allowing you to feel full, and in addition slows the digestion of glucose which helps to control your blood sugar. Insoluble fiber helps move food through your system and aids with constipation and regularity. The apple skin contains most of the apple’s insoluble fiber.
• Apples are diabetes friendly. It’s a common misconception that those with diabetes can’t eat fruit, however the soluble fiber in apples helps slow the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream and may improve blood sugar levels.
• Cancer prevention. Although there is no definite way to prevent cancer, the high antioxidants found in apples may help reduce the risk of certain cancers.
• Apples may help gut health. Apples contain pectin, which is a prebiotic. Prebiotics are importance in that they help feed the “good” bacteria in your gut. Prebiotics also help boost immune function, stimulate hormone production and help your body absorb calcium and phosphorus.
Every variety of apple offers benefits. Although the nutrition and antioxidant content may vary a little from one variety to another, the best apple to eat is the kind you enjoy. With over 7,500 different varieties of apples around the globe, there is something for everyone!
Sandy Youngquist, CDM, CFPP, is the Culinary Services Supervisor at Benedictine Living Community-Wahpeton.
