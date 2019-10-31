October is National Physical Therapy Month

October is recognized as National Physical Therapy Month. It is a month to recognize the profession of physical therapy as well as a time for therapists to give back to the community they serve.
Traditionally, during this month, there is a dedicated day of service called PT Day of Service (PTDOS). This began in 2015 and has now grown to include nearly 15,000 participants in 60 countries including physical therapists, physical therapist assistants, students, and others with in the profession. It allows therapists to live out the mission of the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) of “transforming society by optimizing movement to improve the human experience.”
This year, PTDOS is recognized as Oct. 12, 2019. This day hopes to inspire others to volunteer in their own community not only this month but throughout the year. This year the CHI St. Francis Health Rehabilitation Department partnered with the Wahpeton Senior Center to complete a community benefit project to assist in sorting and inspecting walkers, wheelchairs, bathroom equipment and other adaptive equipment in their storage area for the community Equipment Lending Program on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
To find out more about the Wahpeton Senior Center Equipment Lending Program, call 701-641-5746.
