Physical therapy continues to gain ground as the treatment of choice for treating muscle and joint pain or injuries, as well as for people struggling with balance issues, weakness and trouble completing everyday tasks.
Research has shown that physical therapy can be more effective than medications, injections or surgery in treating numerous diagnoses without the side effects.
At OSPTI, we work with your physician to ensure the best care as well as referring for further testing as needed.
OSPTI is “in-network” with most plans offered through most major insurance companies, allowing you the choice to receive therapy close to home. OSPTI therapists keep up to date on the most innovative techniques and have been trained in numerous specialty areas including LSVT (Lee Silverman Voice Treatment) BIG for people with Parkinson’s, dry needling, cupping, exercising with blood flow restriction, lymphedema management, strain-counterstrain, postural restoration, and IASTM (Instrument Assisted Soft Tissue Mobilization), to name a few.
Make OSPTI your choice for therapy to start feeling and moving better today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.