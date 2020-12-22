Freedom Resource Center for Independent Living, Inc. Executive Director Angie Bosch applauds the landmark Olmstead Settlement with North Dakota.
The agreement resolves complaints against the state of North Dakota for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by unnecessarily institutionalizing people with disabilities in nursing facilities, instead of providing them with community services. Community-based care for people with disabilities has advanced remarkably in the past half century.
The agreement between the Department of Justice and the State of North Dakota is truly a big step in the right direction for North Dakotans with disabilities and for seniors. The settlement will begin a substantial shift towards ensuring people have a guaranteed right to live however they choose.
Freedom Resource Center is committed to empowering people with disabilities to live the life they choose. We are excited to be able to partner with other local providers in our region to see individuals with disabilities and seniors benefit from the agreement that will have a positive effect on their lives.
“People with disabilities are happier, healthier, and live longer when they can live independently in the community. A society of inclusion and equal access is important for all,” Bosch stated.
Freedom Resource Center’s mission is to provide services that increase independence for people with disabilities. Our vision is that people with disabilities are equal and valued participants in society. Our services are available to people of any age with any disability, free of charge. We have office locations in Fargo, Jamestown, Lisbon and Wahpeton, North Dakota, and Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
