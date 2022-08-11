Benedictine Living Community of Wahpeton has expanded the offerings in its therapy/rehabilitation department to now include a new system called the OmniFlow. It is the first time the state-of-the-art technology – which helps improve breathing and voice function through biofeedback – is available in the Wahpeton area.
What is OmniFlow?
OmniFlow is a new way to monitor inhalation and exhalation, similar to a spirometer which is a device that helps your lungs recover after surgery or lung illness. Through fun, engaging, easy-to-use breathing exercises, OmniFlow assess the patient’s inhalation/exhalation, is customizable to allow for more patient engagement, and provides the clinician with more accurate and valuable information regarding the patient’s respirations. This helps to more effectively assess the patient, guide breathing treatment, and improve therapeutic outcomes.
The OmniFlow Breathing Therapy Biofeedback System can be used for those who have difficulty breathing by providing interactive breathing exercises using biofeedback through a “virtual reality.” Virtual reality is an environment generated on a computer screen with scenes and objects that appear “real” and make the user feel they are immersed in their surroundings. The system helps patients visualize their inhalation, exhalation, and breathing patterns in “real-time” to support patient engagement, and helps to drive the desire breathing response to address underlying conditions. The OmniFlow system motivates a patient’s participation with therapy due to the instant, positive feedback that is provided through the interactive virtual-based environment.
Benefits of OmniFlow
Overall, there are numerous benefits of OmniFlow that impact the patient, clinician, and the facility. Patient benefits include: improving motivation for overall therapy, as well as enhancing functional gains in regards to their personal goals. The clinician benefits include: developing more effective treatment plans using objective data, as well as convenience and the portability of the system which enables the clinician to bring the system/treatment directly to the patient where they reside.
“It [OmniFlow] helped me breath better. I liked that I could see what I was doing and what was going on,” said Glen S., rehab patient at St. Catherine’s Living Center (SCLC).
OmniFlow is great for clinical use because it provides that biofeedback to patients to allow them to be more engaged in respiratory therapy, as well as provides objective data for us therapists once the system is complete. At St. Catherine’s, we have seen progress towards patient goals by utilizing this biofeedback system.
Clinical uses:
• Dyspnea (shortness of breath)
• Abnormal breathing rhythm
• Pulmonary hyperventilation
• Diminished vital capacity
• Reduced airway clearance
• Muscle weakness (post-mechanical ventilation in ICU)
• Speech dysfunction
• Impaired phonation/voicing
• Dysphagia/swallowing difficulty
• Autonomic nervous system (ANS) dysregulation
• Decreased core stability
• Energy conservation training
• COVID-19.
Therapies at Benedictine-Wahpeton that utilize OmniFlow:
• Occupational Therapy
• Physical Therapy
• Speech-Language Pathology
OmniFlow is used on-site at Benedictine-Wahpeton for inpatient therapy for its long-term and short stay residents, as well as for outpatient therapy open to older adults living in the Wahpeton area. It is also available as part of the Benedictine Home Health program that provides care for people in their own homes.
For a visual demonstration of the OmniFlow system, visit www.utube.com/watch?v=0o7fj27QAIY. For more information on Benedictine-Wahpeton and Benedictine Home Health, call 701-642-6667 or visit www.blcwahpeton.org.
