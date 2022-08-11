Purchase Access

Benedictine Living Community of Wahpeton has expanded the offerings in its therapy/rehabilitation department to now include a new system called the OmniFlow. It is the first time the state-of-the-art technology – which helps improve breathing and voice function through biofeedback – is available in the Wahpeton area.

What is OmniFlow?



Michelle Arnhalt is an Occupational Therapist at Benedictine Living Community.

