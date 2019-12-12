Optic neuritis is a potentially serious condition involving swelling of the optic nerve. The patient may experience a loss of vision in one eye, pain or discomfort with eye movement, or a change in color vision. The vision is often described as dim or dull or just “disturbed.” This swelling can damage the insulating sheath surrounding the nerve leading to permanent functional loss.
Treatment involves finding the cause and can include medications delivered into the bloodstream (IV).
There are many possible causes of optic neuritis, so some type of specialized imaging may be required to diagnose it. There is a 20 percent chance the patient could develop multiple sclerosis, a debilitating autoimmune neuromuscular disease. If the episode coincides with an illness, it could be a sign of a very serious infection.
Many times vision will return to normal without treatment, but the underlying condition almost always requires some type of treatment or monitoring, and it may take weeks. Although rare, optic neuritis can be an important initial sign of disease so a careful eye exam is important to make sure the patient gets the proper treatment.
