OSPTI promoting healthy aging

Aging tends to sneak up on everyone; life gets busy and many put their health on a back burner. As people enter their 40’s and beyond, staying active becomes more important as this is the time our bodies naturally start to decline — our muscles begin to lose mass, our metabolism slows making it easier to gain weight as well as dropping hormone levels in both men and women cause the weight to be more difficult to drop. These changes increase one’s risk of developing health problems such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease.

The best way to combat the changes that our bodies naturally go through is by staying active. Four types of activities that people should include in their attempt to stay active include aerobic activity, strengthening, flexibility exercises, and balance activities.



Tera Paulson, PT, DPT, is with OSPTI-Hankinson, and may be reached at 701-242-7323.

Tags