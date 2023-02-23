OSPTI promoting healthy aging

Aging tends to sneak up on everyone; life gets busy and many put their health on a back burner. As people enter their 40’s and beyond, staying active becomes more important as this is the time our bodies naturally start to decline — our muscles begin to lose mass, our metabolism slows making it easier to gain weight as well as dropping hormone levels in both men and women cause the weight to be more difficult to drop. These changes increase one’s risk of developing health problems such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease.
The best way to combat the changes that our bodies naturally go through is by staying active. Four types of activities that people should include in their attempt to stay active include aerobic activity, strengthening, flexibility exercises, and balance activities.
Aerobic activity is often referred to as “cardio.” Aerobic activity is any activity that gets you breathing harder and your heart beating faster. Options for aerobic activity include walking, hiking, yardwork (think push mowing the lawn or raking), swimming or biking (stationary or outdoors).
Strengthening exercises are important to prevent muscle loss and are recommended at least two days each week. A person does not need to go to a gym to work on strengthening as there are many activities you can do within your own home. Strengthening ideas you may want to try include lifting weights, using resistance bands, using your body weight for resistance (push-ups, sit to stands, lunges), or heavy yard work such as shoveling.
Losing flexibility is part of the natural aging process. As we age, we lose water in our tissues and spine, experience increased stiffness in our joints, and lose elasticity in our muscles and tendons. Adding gentle stretching into your weekly routine can help to decrease your risk of falling, decrease your risk of fractures and muscle strains, and minimize chronic pain.
Fall prevention is important as one gets older as it helps ensure that one is able to stay independent as long as possible. Nearly one-third of all falls are preventable and balance plays a key role in preventing falls. Balance activities can be easily incorporated into your daily routine and do not require you to leave your home. Activities such as marching, walking backwards, or standing on one leg are all examples of balance exercises; just be sure to stand next to a counter or wall for support if you do lose your balance while completing these activities!
Any activity is good activity; learning to move more and sit less is the first step. As always, contact your doctor to make sure you can begin moving safely or contact one of our OSPTI locations and let us help you get moving!
Tera Paulson, PT, DPT, is with OSPTI-Hankinson, and may be reached at 701-242-7323.
