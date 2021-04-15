Part of successful aging may include outpatient rehabilitation therapy at some point in your life. After an injury, accident, illness, surgery or hospital stay, some adults and seniors need therapeutic treatment to recover abilities and restore independence. Others may notice that their daily routines are becoming more difficult or causing pain. Outpatient rehabilitation provides a range of services designed to help people overcome physical challenges, improve endurance, build confidence, and return to full function.
With outpatient rehab, the patient can reside at home, avoid hospital bills, and live a relatively normal life while receiving treatment. People who commit to and follow through with outpatient rehab report better success toward their rehabilitation goals.
Outpatient rehabilitation therapy is provided by physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech-language pathologists. Depending on your individual needs, you may benefit from receiving therapy services from one, two, or all three of these professionals. A physical therapist helps restore mobility and prevents further disability. This will enable you to regain independence and boost your self-esteem. Exercises play a critical role in building strength and endurance, as well as in managing pain and gaining balance control to prevent falls.
An occupational therapist helps you regain the ability to manage aspects of daily life, such as dressing, grooming, eating, bathing, meal preparation, housekeeping, laundry and other daily activities
Occupational therapists are also specially trained in dementia and Alzheimer’s care with the goal to keep adults with dementia or memory issues at home as long as safely possible.
The following factors should be considered when choosing an outpatient rehabilitation clinic:
• Will you be working with a consistent team of therapists?
• Is the therapy team experienced in treating your condition?
• Are the therapists experienced in treating older adults?
• Does the therapy team have a variety of specialties to meet your unique needs?
• Are you able to receive treatment in the clinic setting as well as in your home?
Many illnesses and injuries can be treated with outpatient rehabilitation therapy. This includes, but is not limited to the following conditions:
• Back and neck pain
• Strains and sprains
• Orthopedic and sports injuries
• Fibromyalgia
• Chronic pain syndrome
• Headaches, migraines and whiplash
• Arthritis and bursitis
• Diabetic wounds
• Hand injuries
• Cognitive impairments
• Dementia and memory conditions
• Swallowing difficulties
• Dizziness/vertigo
In order to be seen for outpatient rehabilitation therapy services, first, you will need to make an appointment to update your physician about the difficulties you are experiencing. Next, your physician will need to send a referral for therapy to a therapy clinic of your choice. Some therapy clinics may be able to assist you with obtaining a referral from your physician.
BLC-Wahpeton can answer any other questions you may have regarding Outpatient Rehabilitation. Feel free to call: 701-642-6667 - We are here to help!
