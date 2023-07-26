Part Two of ‘Getting the Most Out of Your Health Care’

After your visit, your physician may order blood work, x-rays or a scan of your body. If the concern is acute or potentially a threat to your immediate health, you may be asked to wait for your results in the
clinic.
After your visit, your physician may order blood work, x-rays or a scan of your body. If the concern is acute or potentially a threat to your immediate health, you may be asked to wait for your results in the
clinic.
Normally, patients may leave and await their results from home. If the physician has requested a follow-up appointment, please schedule prior to your departure. We highly encourage this step as the schedules fill up very quickly.
When it comes to results, nowadays, many health institutions offer an application for your phone or computer to track your information at the touch of a button. While this is incredibly convenient, it can also create anxiety.
If an abnormal result occurs, please wait patiently to hear from the clinic. We are performing many tasks and seeing patients during the day. It may take time to hear from us. Depending on your preference,
you will receive either a phone call or message from the doctor or nurse on your results along with what to do with the information. More serious results will likely come from the doctor themselves. The majority of the results and information will be relayed to you from the nursing staff.
As for messages and questions … with these new apps, many patients have the option to message their physician with questions/concerns. The questions go to a pool being covered by a litany of clinic staff. They will use their knowledge to help with the concern/question. When necessary, the staff will forward it to the physician. Depending on the institution, we may have 24-72 hours to respond.
If your question involves symptoms like chest pain or shortness of breath, DO NOT SEND A MESSAGE. Please call the clinic to speak with a nurse, call 911 or proceed to the Emergency Room.
For medication refills, there’s nothing more frustrating than going to the pharmacy and find there are no refills available on medications. Most healthcare systems likely have a timeframe set for when medications are required to be sent. The average is about 24-48 hours. That being said, please watch your medication supply carefully. When you have about 5-7 days left, call your pharmacy and request a refill, send a request via your application or call the clinic. Please plan accordingly around vacations or travel and holidays.
If available, sign up for your pharmacy’s notification system for your
convenience. This will ensure timely refills so you do not go without your medications or make unnecessary trips to the pharmacy.
In closing, the health care system is a very busy entity providing care to thousands of patients simultaneously through various avenues. I’m hoping this essay can give patients some insight and assistance on how to navigate the systems and get the most seamless care.
DR. SAMANTHA DARNALL-WERLINGER is a family medicine physician with a special interest in obstetrics. Dr. Darnall-Werlinger practices at the Sanford Health Watertown Clinic in Watertown, South Dakota.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.