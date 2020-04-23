One of the most common problems seen by the pharmacist today, revolves around dietary supplements. The problem with many of these dietary supplements is that we can’t determine what exactly is in them and what kind of quality assurance has been done on them. So your pharmacist may ask you questions such as ‘why are you taking them?’, ‘where did you get them?’ and “are you getting the benefits that you are looking for from these products?”
Most people think that dietary supplements are ‘Natural’ and thus pose no risk to the patient. But the truth is, that just because they are natural does not mean they are safe. Many people take these supplements just as if they are medications and don’t understand that there may be a problem with product quality in their dietary supplements.
One of the solutions to dietary supplement issues today is education to the healthcare providers and to their patients, making sure that they are aware of the issues with dietary supplements and quality problems seen with them.
There are third party certifiers out there that take an unbiased view of supplements and put their seal of approval on those supplements that they have tested. This seal means that these products have passed quality testing for safe standards to help protect you, the patient.
Dietary supplements definitely have a role in a healthier you, just make sure you look for quality products when you purchase these supplements. If you have questions on your dietary supplement, ask your pharmacist to look them over and they can make recommendations as to brands that have met these quality and safety standards.
