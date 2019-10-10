When I check a person’s vision I find valuable information not only in what they say, but how they’re saying it. The difference between 20/20 normal vision and 20/20 clear and sharp vision can be substantial. Often the difference between the two has to do with aberrations.
Aberrations are an inherent drawback to any system that focuses light, including our eyes. These small imperfections tend to degrade image quality. If you have ever seen a halo around a light source, such as a car headlight or a star in the sky, it’s probably due to aberrations. Think of them as a fly in the ointment – a constant nuisance that we in eye care are constantly battling and trying to overcome.
Fortunately, because all human eyes have some basic similarities, contact lens companies design their lenses to counteract common aberrations. Glasses lens companies tend to do the same with their products. The methods and products offered can be tailored to the individual to offset these problems in certain types of lens prescriptions.
Laser and cataract eye surgery companies have invested billions of dollars and massive amounts of research in designing procedures that account for the imperfections of vision. The techniques and technologies developed help to ensure the best vision outcome for the patient, regardless of the treatment.
