Can living in a community with other seniors benefit your health? Where you live can impact your overall health. The good news is physical activity, social interaction, mental stimulation and healthy dining are keys to healthy living for seniors.

Physical activity is known to help maintain one’s weight, improve sleep, strengthen bones and regulate blood pressure. When looking for a facility, check to see if they offer a wide variety of planned physical and social activities. From chair exercises to fully equipped exercise rooms, residents have access to an assortment of choices. Walking through the carefully maintained gardens and grounds offer a safe space to enjoy a stroll.



