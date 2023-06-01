Whatever your age, you can enjoy the benefits of physical activity. Being active can be fun, especially if you can socialize at the same time. Exercise also helps keep your mind active and improves your quality of life.
Regular physical activity helps to improve physical and mental functions as well as reverse some effects of chronic disease to keep older people mobile and independent. Most people lose some muscle mass, bone density and flexibility as they age. Chronic health problems can also contribute to weakness and frailty.
With National Senior and Health and Fitness Day being May 31st here are some basic types of physical activity that can be done sitting in a chair. Invite a friend or two to do this with you if you would like. Shoulder retractions where you push both arms straight out in front of you, extending as far as possible without locking the joints. Bend the elbows and pull your arms back until your elbows are just slightly behind your torso, squeezing the shoulder blades together you do, and then repeat the motion. Toe taps is another, sit up straight with abs engaged and feet flat on the ground. Tilt your toes up towards the ceiling and then back down to the floor. Repeat several times. Another one is Knee lifts, sit up straight with abs engaged and feet flat on the ground. Slowly lift your right leg, bending your knee in a marching motion. Lift your leg as high as you can comfortably go, then lower your foot back to the floor and repeat with the other leg. Continue to repeat this motion, alternating legs. Tummy Twists are where you sit up straight with abs engaged and feet flat on the ground. Hold both arms at a 90-degree angle, with forearms extended in front of you and elbows at your sides. Rotate your upper torso to the left, twisting at the waist, for as far as you can comfortably go. Twist back to center and repeat the motion to the right.
Some benefits of exercising are, improve sleep, reduce risk of heart disease and cancer, helps manage arthritis and increases cognitive sharpness. Exercise improves one’s overall quality of life, daily physical tasks become less taxing and more pleasurable. A consistent workout regimen no matter the intensity, helps improves people’s self-esteem regardless of their age or physical limitations.
So just a few minutes each day or as you can, do some exercise/stretching. This means that staying active may help you live longer with a better quality of life.
Jim Cornelius is the Benedictine Living Community Wahpeton executive director.