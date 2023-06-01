Whatever your age, you can enjoy the benefits of physical activity. Being active can be fun, especially if you can socialize at the same time. Exercise also helps keep your mind active and improves your quality of life.

Regular physical activity helps to improve physical and mental functions as well as reverse some effects of chronic disease to keep older people mobile and independent. Most people lose some muscle mass, bone density and flexibility as they age. Chronic health problems can also contribute to weakness and frailty.



Jim Cornelius is the Benedictine Living Community Wahpeton executive director.

