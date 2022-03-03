Physical agent modalities used to address pain management

The therapy team at St. Catherine’s has the ability to address pain management for individuals with acute and chronic pain. When thinking of physical therapy and occupational therapy sessions, we think of strengthening, walking, and increasing endurance when completing functional tasks.
Physical and occupational therapy also address pain management in patients to decrease pain and increase participation in everyday tasks. The main resources that therapists use to address pain management are physical agent modalities. So, what are physical agent modalities (PAMS)?
The term “physical agent modalities” can be broken down into two parts: therapeutic modalities and physical agents. Therapeutic modalities refers to the application of different forms of energy or force to impact a positive change in human tissues. Physical agents refers to an object that is placed on, or near the body, that can positively impact the functions of the body. A physical agent can be anything such as heat, cold, water, light, sound, or electricity. Physical agent modalities are often time utilized to decrease pain and inflammation, increase range of motion and circulation, as well as reduce edema to facilitation participation in your everyday occupations.
We are going to start it off simpler with the use of hot packs and cryotherapy. Hot packs are considered a superficial thermal modality, meaning that they are applied to an area and the heat only reaches your top layer of skin. Hot packs are used to provide heat to an affected area that is usually impacted by chronic pain or recurring conditions. Heat provides increased circulation to the area to decrease the pain and improve joint mobility. Heat can be provided prior to a therapy session to increase mobility, in turn enhancing movement needed to participate in self-care activities and functional mobility tasks.
On the other hand, cryotherapy is considered to be the utilization of ice packs or cold packs. Using ice/cold packs can cool down the affected area to relieve pain as well, but also helps to reduce edema in the area. While hot packs are used more commonly for chronic conditions, cryotherapy is frequently used for acute injuries or conditions. If a resident has just completed a therapy session and complains of pain or soreness following, it is often that a therapist will apply a cold pack to affected area to address pain management.
Another PAM service that OT and PT can provide is through the use of the shortwave diathermy. The shortwave diathermy machine uses safe electromagnetic waves to create therapeutic effects in muscles, joints and soft tissues. The purpose of diathermy is to help relieve pain, increase local blood flow to assist with healing, treat larger areas such as knees, hips, or back, decrease stiffness and contractures, and relieve muscle spasms. Therapists use this modality for slow healing wounds, joint pain and stiffness, chronic inflammatory conditions, and contractures.
Source: McPhee, S., Bracciano, A., and Rose, B. (2008). Physical agent modalities: a position paper. American Journal of Occupational Therapy 62:691-693.
Michelle Arnhalt, OTR/L, works at Benedictine Living Community/St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton.
