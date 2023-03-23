Physical Therapy: Direct access and dry needling

Grant Brendemuhl

The arrival of March is like a light at the end of winter’s tunnel. I see patients all winter long who have been cooped up indoors calmly awaiting sunshine and mild weather. All of that waiting and associated decrease in activity, however, can have a negative effect on all aspects of our health.

Much like a car that sits and is never driven, our bodies develop aches and pains due to physical inactivity. These aches and pains should be considered like lights on your dash, warning you that it might be time for maintenance to keep your body running as it should! Whether it be an acute injury due to shoveling that heavy spring snow, slipping on the ice or simply a nagging injury that has progressively worsened, a trip to physical therapy is likely worth your time.



Grant Brendemuhl, DPT, is a physical therapist (outpatient) at the Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic.

