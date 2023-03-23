Physical Therapy: Direct access and dry needling

The arrival of March is like a light at the end of winter’s tunnel. I see patients all winter long who have been cooped up indoors calmly awaiting sunshine and mild weather. All of that waiting and associated decrease in activity, however, can have a negative effect on all aspects of our health.
Much like a car that sits and is never driven, our bodies develop aches and pains due to physical inactivity. These aches and pains should be considered like lights on your dash, warning you that it might be time for maintenance to keep your body running as it should! Whether it be an acute injury due to shoveling that heavy spring snow, slipping on the ice or simply a nagging injury that has progressively worsened, a trip to physical therapy is likely worth your time.
Direct access
Physical therapists licensed in the state of North Dakota are now able to see patients directly without prior referral from another provider. We specialize in screening for what are known as “red flag” pathologies – or warning signs – and deciding whether your symptoms are appropriate for conservative treatment in the outpatient therapy clinic or if they require the attention of your primary care provider. Upon initial evaluation of your symptoms, we determine an appropriate course of action to address those symptoms and assist you in achieving meaningful and functional goals.
Dry needling
If it is determined that physical therapy is right for you, we will prescribe a series of exercises, or “active” therapeutic interventions, specific to your condition. In addition, we have multiple “passive” therapeutic interventions to utilize in the clinic.
A popular option recently is known as dry needling therapy. This is a pain-modulating intervention very similar to the more commonly recognized version, acupuncture. Sterile, disposable monofilament needles are used to infiltrate injured or deconditioned tissue. The technique is considered “dry” because the needles do not contain any kind of medication.
During this treatment, we insert these thin needles through your skin to stimulate muscles and tissue. When dry needling is applied, it can decrease tightness, increase blood flow and reduce pain. These needles treat what are called myofascial trigger points – tight and/or tender muscles that can develop following injury or overuse. Left untreated, these trigger points can worsen.
While this treatment is not suitable for every patient, many experience significant relief through this method.
If you are suffering from an injury or chronic discomfort in any area of your body, please reach out to the physical therapy team at the Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic at 701-642-2000 to schedule an evaluation. Remember, pain happens and is your body’s way of communicating a change is needed. Our team has rehabilitative resources available to help!
Grant Brendemuhl, DPT, is a physical therapist (outpatient) at the Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic.
Grant Brendemuhl, DPT, is a physical therapist (outpatient) at the Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic.