Physical therapy for osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a major public health problem characterized by decreased bone mineral density that causes bones to become thin, brittle, and more susceptible to fracture. Bones are a living tissue in which one type of cell adds bone while another type of cell removes bone.
Osteoporosis occurs when this balance is broken. Not enough new bone is formed and/or too much bone is lost. It is often referred to as a “silent disease” as it is frequently undiagnosed until a fracture occurs – usually at an older age.
If you have osteoporosis or have been told you are at high risk for developing this condition, physical therapy is a proactive way to help prevent and minimize effects of this bone disease.
How do I know if I am at risk?
Age is the biggest risk factor for osteoporosis. As you age, your body starts to lose more bone mass than it can rebuild. Other risk factors include: postmenopausal women, low body mass, smoking, poor nutrition, and a family history of osteoporosis.
Does exercise impact bone density?
Yes. Bone cells get stronger in response to beneficial stress from exercise. This response in bone cells is stimulated by joint reaction and ground reaction forces. Joint reaction forces are from contracting muscles that pull on bones in which they are attached too, while ground reaction forces occur through bones from contact with the ground when standing and moving.
How can physical therapy help?
• A physical therapist will assist in selection of safe exercises tailored to your individual needs. Weight-bearing exercises are often selected as a method to put positive stress on your bones and trigger bone remodeling. Examples of weight bearing exercises include walking, stair climbing, and different types of resistance training. A therapist will be able to teach you proper technique of various exercises, make modifications, and safely progress exercises as you become stronger.
• It is important to avoid positions that increase pressure in the spine, which may cause a fracture. Exercises that involve repetitive bending and twisting, such as sit-ups or lifting with a bent spine, should be limited. A therapist may select exercises to target abdominal muscles, as a compression fracture is more likely to occur if abdominal muscles cannot stabilize your spine.
• A balance assessment may be completed to determine your risk of falling. It is imperative to prevent falls with osteoporosis as bones are much more susceptible to fracture. If you are determined to be at risk of falling, your therapist will implement individualized balance training techniques, education, and home modification tips to reduce your risk of falling.
• Several types of movements including rapid rotation, forward bending, and heavy lifting can put an increased amount of strain on osteoporotic bones. A therapist will educate you on alternative strategies that can be used to perform your daily tasks in a safer way. Training may include instruction in proper body mechanics to bend, lift, and reach so you can safely perform everyday activities such as vacuuming, putting groceries away, and getting in and out of a car.
Getting started
You don’t need to have a fractured bone to start a physical therapy program. Physical therapy is a proactive way to prevent effects of this disease. Ask your doctor about starting a physical therapy program to maximize function and prevent osteoporosis. Your doctor will then be able to place a referral if appropriate. Most major insurance plans cover physical therapy services.
