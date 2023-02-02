Physical therapy for osteoporosis

Kaley Stotz

Osteoporosis is a major public health problem characterized by decreased bone mineral density that causes bones to become thin, brittle, and more susceptible to fracture. Bones are a living tissue in which one type of cell adds bone while another type of cell removes bone.

Osteoporosis occurs when this balance is broken. Not enough new bone is formed and/or too much bone is lost. It is often referred to as a “silent disease” as it is frequently undiagnosed until a fracture occurs – usually at an older age.



Kaley Stotz, PT, DPT, is with Benedictine Living Community Wahpeton.

Tags