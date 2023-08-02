Physical therapy for seniors: empowering mobility and independence
Senior citizens are a growing part of our population. Between the 2010 and 2020 census, the number of people ages 65 and older grew by 34%. As the population continues to age, maintaining mobility and independence becomes increasingly important.

We have often heard the phrase “if you don’t use it, you lose it,” and when it comes to physical strength and balance, that phrase definitely rings true. Physical therapy can play a vital role in helping older adults stay active, prevent falls, and preserve their quality of life. Through personalized rehabilitation programs and specialized exercises and activities, physical therapists can help empower seniors to care for their physical health and wellness.



GWEN HUMANN, PT, DPT, is with OSPTI.

