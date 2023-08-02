Physical therapy for seniors: empowering mobility and independence

Senior citizens are a growing part of our population. Between the 2010 and 2020 census, the number of people ages 65 and older grew by 34%. As the population continues to age, maintaining mobility and independence becomes increasingly important.
We have often heard the phrase “if you don’t use it, you lose it,” and when it comes to physical strength and balance, that phrase definitely rings true. Physical therapy can play a vital role in helping older adults stay active, prevent falls, and preserve their quality of life. Through personalized rehabilitation programs and specialized exercises and activities, physical therapists can help empower seniors to care for their physical health and wellness.
Traditionally, physical therapy has been perceived in a reactionary sense, meaning that most people don’t seek out physical therapy services until an injury has occurred or they start having falls or can no longer do vital daily tasks. Physical therapists have been shifting the focus to more preventative measures to help people stay independent instead of working to get back independence once it is lost.
Physical therapists recognize that aging brings its fair share of physical challenges, such as reduced muscle strength, joint stiffness, balance issues, and increased risk of falls. They are trained to assess and address these age-related changes and then tailor interventions that target specific concerns and promote functional independence.
Fall prevention strategies: Falls are a major concern for seniors, as they can potentially result in serious injuries and loss of independence. Physical therapists are able to conduct comprehensive assessments that include testing various components of balance and identifying fall risk factors. Balance is a skill that can be improved with practice, and physical therapists can provide a safe environment to practice balancing and fall prevention strategies.
Improving mobility and flexibility: Maintaining mobility is crucial for seniors to perform daily activities. Loss of joint mobility can change the mechanics of walking and climbing stairs. For example, if the knee is unable to get fully straight due to stiffness in joints, it starts to change how long of a step the person is able to take. This can then lead to compensatory strategies.
Strength training: Sarcopenia is the loss of muscle tissue and often occurs as individuals age which results in a loss of strength and power and an overall loss of function. Muscle can be strengthened at any age and with consistent training can offset loss that occurs naturally with aging. However, strength training is about more than building muscle. Resistance exercises and weight bearing activities also help keep bones strong as well.